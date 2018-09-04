BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man has died to injuries to his body Tuesday night.

Officers were called to an assisted living facility at 2311 Rosalyn Avenue for a report of an assault at around 4:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man with injuries to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time after.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation with another man inside the facility. During the incident, the victim was injured.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. Homicide detectives are still investigating this incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook