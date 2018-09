BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detectives are searching for 80-year-old Joseph Crest.

He was last seen July 31 in East Baltimore.

Crest is 5’7 and weighs 165 lbs. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on where Joseph Crest may be is asked to call 911.

