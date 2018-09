HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where an 84-year-old man was found face down in the family pool.

Preliminary investigation has led police to believe the victim suffered from a medical emergency while swimming and drowned.

They have no evidence to believe the incident was suspicious. The final cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

