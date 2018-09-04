Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were more school closures announced ahead of Wednesday’s school day Tuesday.
Schools without air conditioning in Baltimore City Schools will dismiss three hours early again on Wednesday.
Additionally, five schools with AC systems under repair will dismiss three hours early:
- Armistead Gardens
- Calvin Rodwell
- Dallas Nicholas
- Dr. Martin Luther King,
- Excel Academy
- Margaret Brent
10 Baltimore County Public Schools non-air conditioned schools and centers will also close again Wednesday for excessive heat.
The buildings closed Wednesday include:
- Dulaney High School
- Lansdowne High School
- Patapsco High School
- Woodlawn High School
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Dundalk Elementary School
- Campfield Early Learning Center
- Catonsville Alternate Center
All Prince George’s County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday due to the high temperatures.
SMH!! Your making whimp’s out of our children! FYI our whole generation went thru school everyday never a day off because of heat and we still did our lessons and survived and are for the better! You are creating a generation of entittled whimp’s and baby’s who will never be ready to tough anything out! Question what to the kids do when they come home and have NO a/c? OH NO what will we do?? Their are plenty that don’t…