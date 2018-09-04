SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) — A North Carolina man, who told police he was from Mars, is in jail after he was charged in an assault Sunday.

According to CBS-affiliate WBTV, witnesses told Salisbury Police they called 911 after seeing 28-year-old Anthony Obrien Cuthrell allegedly assaulting pulling a woman’s hair out of her head in a hotel parking lot.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper also saw the attack and rushed to the woman’s aid, the report said.

Cuthrell then allegedly got into a fight with the officer, police reported. When officers arrived they took Cutrell into custody. However, he didn’t make it easy for officers. WBTV reports Cuthrell started banging his head on the police car door, spit at officers and made it difficult for them to take fingerprints or take his picture.

Police charged him with resisting police, assault on a female, and failure to appear in court.

