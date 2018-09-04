ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan chose the first day of school to announce a new Office of Education Accountability.

The governor has a list of concerns centering on school operations and personnel.

Tuesday was the first day of school and the system got paddled by Gov. Hogan, pointing first to convicted former school superintendent Dallas Dance as evidence of widespread fraud, abuse, and unethical conduct.

“You have corruption and fraud and mismanagement and people going to jail for giving contracts to their friends who are paying them,” Gov. Hogan said.

Dance served four months for perjury and was released from prison last week, but Hogan has a list of other cases system-wide.

“Howard County’s former superintendent left in disgrace after misleading parents and teachers about dangerous mold in classrooms.” “One school administrator admitted that 70 percent of the middle and high schools in Baltimore City may be engaged in improper grade fixing.” “In Washington County, a local school board member was removed following harmful and unprofessional comments on social media.”

The Maryland State Education Association (MSEA), the largest teachers union in the state, is criticizing Hogan’s approach.

“As an educator, this is a first day of excitement for our students,” MSEA President Cheryl Bost said. “I’m not sure what new the governor provided today except to point out failures that he could have fixed over the past three years.”

The governor created the new office by executive order.

It’s not clear what, if any legal powers the agency would have.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook