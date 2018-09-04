PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple of college students near Houston are taking social media by storm after an epic prank they pulled at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The Asian pair noticed there wasn’t a lot of diversity on the walls at the restaurant in Pearland so they decided to create their own poster.

Jevh M, the student with the Twitter account @Jevholution, posted three photos of the poster and wrote, “i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up.”

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

They got someone to snap a picture of them at school holding McDonald’s food, edited it and got it printed.

They even found a McDonald’s shirt at a thrift store and dressed up as employees.

With the help of some friends, they put the poster up on a wall at the restaurant without anyone noticing.

More than seven weeks later, it’s still up there.

Jevh M. shared how it all came together in a YouTube video.

