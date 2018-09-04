BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore has announced the name of the new proposed Catholic elementary school in Baltimore.

The school will be named “Mother Mary Lange Catholic School,” in honor of Mary Elizabeth Lange, who is currently on the path to sainthood.

Mother Lange founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence, the first religious community of women of African descent, as well as the first Catholic school for black children.

The Vatican is reviewing her cause for canonization, which requires confirmation of two miracles attributed to her intercession, according go the archdiocese.

The new pre-k-8th grade school is set to be built on a tract of city-owned land near downtown Baltimore at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., between Lexington and Saratoga Streets.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore must raise the final $2 million before construction can begin.

