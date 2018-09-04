SCHOOL CLOSINGSDue to excessive heat, Baltimore schools are closing early or already closed
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — An official with Maryland’s largest public school system says metal detectors may be added to student entrances.

WTOP-FM reported Monday that the president of the Montgomery County Board of Education, Mike Durso, says the idea is being considered, but there are installation and personnel cost concerns. He says he doesn’t know if the detectors would be an immediate solution for the system’s 205 schools.

Durso’s comments follow a board meeting last week where two of the system’s students spoke about gun violence and supported the measure. One of the students who spoke was a middle school-aged girl named Caroline Dwyer. Dwyer told the board she fears a massacre at her school where her “final moments are spent whispering on the phone to my family.”

