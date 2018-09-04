Hi Everyone!

I cannot lie, I am over the heat. Look, no one hates snow and cold more than me believe it.

You have no idea how many times I have quit this deal while driving into work at 3 A.M. on unplowed roads, trying to get home from snow coverage on roads barely passable, sleeping in a chair in a radio booth, or enduring being held captive by the weather at a local hotel.

No one hates Winter more than I. But I am about done with heat waves, and heat index readings.

Once or twice a Summer is normal. It is Summer and that will happen. But this is now like the 5th or 6th heat wave. Honestly I just lost count. I am ready for Fall.

In the 7-Day Forecast we see daytime highs slip for a couple of days into the upper 70’s.

When I saw that this A.M. I thought, “Awesome some jeans weather, finally.” Then I thought of a Fall day “down the ocean” with a warm sun but a cool sea breeze requiring a sweatshirt.

Fantasy land for sure given this day and the next two, but those were my gut reaction thoughts.

At that point I realized I am done with Summer. The words of Kenny Rogers song, “The Gambler” ring true. “Ya gotta know when to hold um, know when to fold them, know when walk away and know when to run…”

Me, I’m gonna fold um and run away from a quite forgettable Summer of 2018.

MB!