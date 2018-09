REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating the robbery of Radcliffe Jewelers Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery happened at the story on Reisterstown Road just after 1 p.m.

#BCoPD is investigating a robbery that occurred just after 1 pm today at Radcliffe Jewelers on Reisterstown Rd. No injuries reported. Suspects took unspecified merchandise & fled scene. Robbery detectives are investigating. ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 4, 2018

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects fled the scene taking unspecified merchandise.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook