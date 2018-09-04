BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The police report was released Tuesday after Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik was assaulted Saturday in east Baltimore.

According to the police report, Vedvik was out in Fells Point earlier in the evening before he was assaulted, but he doesn’t remember the circumstances that led to his assault.

Vedvik was out with a couple of teammates, but they decided they wanted to leave. Vedvik reportedly decided to stay out with a couple ladies he was with.

The teammates he was out with said they called him just after 3 a.m., and Vedvik said he was “good.”

Vedvik reportedly told the head of security for the Ravens, Darren Sanders, that he doesn’t remember anything after that phone call with teammates, including how he ended up in 2000 block of Boone St.

Vedvik told Sanders that his wallet and cell phone were gone.

#NEW: Police say #Ravens Kicker Kaare Vedvik was assaulted, robbed early Saturday in East Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/L4ZZRJyGeB — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 4, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook