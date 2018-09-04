BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One more day with the highs about 12 degrees above the normal temperatures for early September.

Wednesday and Thursday have the same kind of conditions we have seen so far this week. This means closed schools Wednesday, code reds and cooling centers and pools open.

It will take until later Thursday for some cooler air and showers to arrive.

Much cooler air will arrive this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-70s, but with the risk of showers as well.

