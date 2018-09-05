BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County officer was taken to a local hospital after a gun went off at a gun range while it was being disassembled.

Shawn Vinson, with the Baltimore County Police Department, confirms the incident happened just before 7 a.m. at the gun range on Dulaney Valley Rd.

The officer was disassembling a gun at the training facility when the gun went off.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the officer, and the department is investigating to see what led up to the gun discharging and if the officer followed proper protocols when disassembling the gun.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook