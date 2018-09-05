BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten Baltimore County Public Schools with no air conditioning will be closed again Thursday for excessive heat.

The schools and centers scheduled to open on Friday are:

• Bedford Elementary

• Berkshire Elementary

• Campfield Early Learning Center

• Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

• Colgate Elementary

• Dundalk Elementary

• Dulaney High

• Lansdowne High

• Patapsco High and Center for the Arts

• Woodlawn High

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook