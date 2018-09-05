Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten Baltimore County Public Schools with no air conditioning will be closed again Thursday for excessive heat.
The schools and centers scheduled to open on Friday are:
• Bedford Elementary
• Berkshire Elementary
• Campfield Early Learning Center
• Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies
• Colgate Elementary
• Dundalk Elementary
• Dulaney High
• Lansdowne High
• Patapsco High and Center for the Arts
• Woodlawn High
