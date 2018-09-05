BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s another day of scorching temperatures from Mother Nature and Baltimore is doing everything it can to deal with the nasty heat.

“I wanted to faint that’s how bad it was when I come outside,” said Carrie Braun, who had her son cool off at the Inner Harbor in the water activities.

This late summer heat wave is delivering unbearable conditions for those forced to be outside.

The manager at a work site in Hampden said some of his crew was even hospitalized for heat exhaustion and at Sinai Hospital, that’s exactly what they’re seeing.

“We’ve had an uptick in the amount of heart-related illnesses. Being out all day in the heat has an accumulative toll on your body that people are necessarily aware of and it can be life-threatening,” said Dr. Neil Roy, Chairman of Emergency Room at Sinai Hospital.

“Hydration is key, especially in the spectrums of age, the youngest and the oldest,” said Roy.

Downtown, people of all ages were desperate to stay cool Wednesday.

“It feels like as we’re getting out of the summer, it’s getting hotter,” A woman said.

It only takes minutes of being outside to realize just how dangerous these temperatures can be.

Doctors are urging people to hydrate all day and the day before too. They said while Gatorade is great, they believe Pedialyte is more effective.

