BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are looking to identify a suspect in an assault at a McDonalds in Baltimore on Monday.

At around 10 p.m. on September 3, an unknown man was inside a McDonalds in the 5100 block of York Road.

The suspect reportedly jumped behind the counter and began to assault several of the employees.

During the assault, three employees were burned with hot grease. The employees were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect seen in this photograph is asked to call the Northern District at 410-396-2455.

