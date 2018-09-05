ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Harford County are hoping the public can help them identify two women wanted in a brazen theft.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page showing surveillance footage of two women who pulled a wallet out of another woman’s purse while she was eating at Panera Bread in Abingdon.

“We have been seeing this happen at multiple Panera Bread locations in the area. Criminals go through purses left hanging on the back of chairs. Please be vigilant!” the sheriff’s office posted.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the women to call 911.

