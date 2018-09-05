  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abingdon

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Harford County are hoping the public can help them identify two women wanted in a brazen theft.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page showing surveillance footage of two women who pulled a wallet out of another woman’s purse while she was eating at Panera Bread in Abingdon.

“We have been seeing this happen at multiple Panera Bread locations in the area. Criminals go through purses left hanging on the back of chairs. Please be vigilant!” the sheriff’s office posted.

panera theft suspects Deputies Searching For Brazen Thieves Who Stole From Purses From Panera

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the women to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s