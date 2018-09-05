KUWAIT (KDKA) – A shop in Kuwait has been shut down over fishy practices.

Authorities say the market was guilty of putting googly eyes on fish to make them look fresh.

A picture making the rounds on social media tells the tale. One of the googly eyes slipped off, which revealed a more natural yellow eye underneath.

Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. 🙂

via Al Bayan newspaper, @bayan_kw. pic.twitter.com/CcPa73fDQh — Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) September 1, 2018