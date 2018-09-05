HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Howard County.

The Howard County Police Department reports the crash happened in Jessup, on southbound Route 1 at Assateague Dr.

The crash happened around just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Officials said a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was southbound on Route 1 north of Hicks Rd. when it struck 49-year-old Jose Gomez who was in the road. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, 20-year-old Brianna Myers, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The road was closed Sunday night as officers worked to clear the scene.

