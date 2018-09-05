DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A news event came to the doors of a North Texas television station early Wednesday morning… literally.

It was just after 6:00 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck smashed into the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas.

Dallas police sent officers to the scene at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

After the crash the driver jumped out of the truck and began yelling and throwing papers that he removed from a bag and several boxes.

Journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building. Several streets in the area have been closed as police investigate, affecting rush hour traffic and DART lines.

No injuries have been reported.

* This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available. For the latest go to CBS DFW.