OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens fans are getting an early start to the season.

The Ravens sponsored a “Countdown to Kickoff” at the 7-11 on Crondall Ln. in Owings Mills Wednesday morning. Fans were able to pick up yard signs. Ravens caps, and posters.

“I am so excited about the Ravens,” said fan Jessica Ellison-Correa. “I have been waiting for the season to kick off since we lost the game last season to the Cincinnati Bengals. I think we completely upped our offense and Joe Flacco is finally healthy.”

Robert Chin picked up a yard sign and other goodies.

“Got myself a yard sign, a hat that will make the guys at the garage jealous, and a sticker for the car. Hopefully we’ll go to the Super Bowl this year,” Chin said.

The Ravens mascot, Poe, and several Ravens cheerleaders were on hand for the party.

“We’re painting the town purple. We can’t wait, we’re really looking forward to it,” said Ravens cheerleader Julieanne.

The Ravens are also raffling off two tickets to Sunday’s season opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

“It’s a big deal. The first game is always super exciting, well all games are super exciting, but the first game really kind of sets the pace for the season,” said Deandra Duggans, the Ravens manager of advertising.

The Ravens are also sponsoring a “Countdown to Kickoff” party Friday night at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Third Eye Blind will be performing. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door.

