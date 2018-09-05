BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Maryland schools will close or dismiss early for the third day in a row this week due to excessive heat.

Baltimore City Schools without AC will dismiss three hours early Thursday.

View the full list of Baltimore City Schools dismissing or closing here.

Ten Baltimore County Public Schools with no air conditioning will be closed again Thursday for excessive heat.

The schools and centers scheduled to open on Friday are:

• Bedford Elementary

• Berkshire Elementary

• Campfield Early Learning Center

• Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

• Colgate Elementary

• Dundalk Elementary

• Dulaney High

• Lansdowne High

• Patapsco High and Center for the Arts

• Woodlawn High

