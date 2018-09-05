BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Bel Air High School and several other area schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning as police investigate a robbery in the area.

Police are on scene of an armed robbery at the Harford Bank located as 505 S Main Street near the high school.

Officers are searching for the suspect they describe as a man in his late 40s, early 50s wearing a red shirt khaki pants with a black book bag. He’s approximately 6 feet tall and around 160 pounds.

Police are asking that people avoid the area and should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

If you see him, call police.

