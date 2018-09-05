BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fudgery in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is set to close their doors after 33 years.

The location in the Light Street Pavilion of Baltimore’s Harbor Place will close Sunday, Sept. 9.

“It has been a particularly painful decision because of its contributions to our company over the past thirty-three years. It was the visibility afforded The Fudgery here that thrust our company into other national markets. Unfortunately, time changes things and there is not enough of our customer base to support a profitable operation,” AC Marshall, founder and CEO of the company said in a release.

The company asks all former Fudgery employees to come and join in a few final songs ahead its final day on Sunday.

The Fudgery is the latest business to leave the Harborplace. Urban Outfitters closed its Baltimore location in January.

The Harborplace is renovating and trying to attract businesses that will appeal to a millennial audience.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook