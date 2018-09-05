COLLEGE PARK (WJZ) — UMD Police are investigating two hate bias incidents, both reported September 2.

At around 3:40 p.m. September 2, UMPD responded to Queen Anne’s Hall for a hate bias incident that occurred between August 30 and September 1.

A student reported to police that anti-LGTBQ comments were found on a couple of whiteboards and verbal anti-LGBTQ statements were heard the night after.

At around 8:07 p.m., UMD responded to La Plata Hall for a swastika that was drawn onto a whiteboard.

The incident happened between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on September 2.

In both incidents, a detective was assigned and witness interviews were conducted along with follow-up interviews. Video reviews of the cameras in the area of both locations are underway along with a review of the card swipe access system.

Both cases are being actively investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555.

People can also give tips anonymously by emailing http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm

“The University of Maryland Police Department takes these matters very seriously. As our investigations continue, we call on our community for their help. If you have any information, please contact us. We want to hear from you.” said Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas, a spokesperson for UMPD.

