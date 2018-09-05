  • WJZ 13On Air

Hi Everyone!

Another day of heat, another day of humidity, and another day where I will say, “Tomorrow will be another day of heat and humidity.” But then I will add, “Maybe even hotter.”

Great.

As the BIG high pressure sitting right on top of us, (btw as I write this the barometer is 30.23), moves East our winds will come out of the West, and as this hot breeze downslopes out of Western Maryland it will heat up even more and there you have the mechanism for, “maybe even hotter,”

Great.

Ya know what I am going to do. I am going to hit up the air conditioned casino and try to help get some air condition into some schools that desperately need it today, tomorrow, and even in the future.

Maybe I will drop a “geer” on Red 18 and see how the wheel spins. If I lose I win anyway because I will have helped out the schools right? Well I was told that’s what the betting houses are for right. Oh and the steaming hot roads too.

MB!

