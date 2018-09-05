BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of excessive September heat and humidity. The area hit 94 degrees and the heat index was around 100 degrees once again.

Thursday will be the last day of this currently very hot and humid stretch. By later Thursday night, some showers and thunderstorms will mark a cool front crossing the area, and with it, much cooler air will begin to filter in.

It will get even cooler this weekend but with that comes periods of rain being more likely. There could be a lot of rain in some areas, if tropical moisture from the old depression Gordon moves this way, but only time will tell.

Stay tuned for updates for the weekend and the latest on a strong hurricane in the Atlantic, which may cause problems in Bermuda next week.

