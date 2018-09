Tyler Tessier Found Dead In Cell, Suicide Notes FoundTyler Tessier, the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, was found dead in his jail cell Thursday morning. Sources tell WJZ the 33-year-old hanged himself.

Woman Mauled To Death By A Pit Bull She Rescued 2 Weeks EarlierA 64-year-old Maryland woman was mauled to death by a pit bull she recently rescued, police said Tuesday.

BARCS 'Out Of Space,' Waiving Pet Adoption Fees Through WeekendThe BARCS Animal Shelter will waive pet adoption fees through the weekend after the shelter says it's "out of space."

The NFL Kicks Off Thursday; Will Its Ratings Take Another Hit This Season?One of the questions looming over the kickoff game between the Eagles and the Falcons is whether the NFL's ratings will go up or down.

Man Killed After Jumping Out Moving Vehicle On I-695A 38-year-old has died after he jumped out of his moving vehicle and was struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer in the adjacent lane on the Baltimore Beltway.

'Smokey and the Bandit' Star Burt Reynolds Dead At 82Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, died Thursday, according to his agent Todd Eisner.

Maryland SPCA Defends Pit Bulls After Howard Co., Woman Dies In Pit Bull AttackPolice are looking now into the history of the dog, where it was adopted and what its life may have been like before launching this deadly attack.

Maryland Dam To Be Removed After More Than A CenturyA Maryland dam that blocked wildlife habitats and created unsafe swimming conditions for more than a century will be removed.

College Removes Uniforms Featuring Nike Logo To Protest Kaepernick Deal The endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick prompted a flood of debate Tuesday. It was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company’s clothes and sneakers — even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear.

State, County Police Combat Drag Racing On Md. HighwaysPolice in Maryland are hoping a targeted effort will help deter drag racing on two Maryland interstates.