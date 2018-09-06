BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Michael Mulcahy.

Mulcahy was last seen on August 21 in the 400 block of West 23rd Street.

Police said family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

Mulcahy is around six feet tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Under-Armor t-shirt, dark color Levi jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Michael Mulcahy is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

