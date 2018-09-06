BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A four-time Baltimore felon was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies.

William McFadden, 33, of Baltimore, was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for robbing a gas station in Greenbelt, Md., and for using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

McFadden pleaded guilty on July 9, just before his trial was scheduled to begin.

According to the indictment and court information, during October and November 2015, McFadden and two other men robbed seven businesses in Maryland and Virginia, including five gas stations, a food store and a check cashing store.

In the food store robbery, McFadden dropped a mask that contained both his and a co-conspirator’s DNA profile. McFadden was also seen on video holding a handgun that was similar to the one recovered from his car after the robbery on November 22, 2015.

He admitted that on November 22 he drove a co-conspirator to a gas station in Greenbelt in order to rob the gas station. The co-conspirator entered the store wearing a black jacket and a ski mask, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The cashier put around $400 in the co-conspirator’s bag. McFadden and the co-conspirator drove away from the gas station where they were stopped by law enforcement in Baltimore City.

Officers found the cash, ski mask and other clothing as well as a loaded .45-caliber automatic pistol.

McFadden is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of convictions for three armed robberies and another robbery before. He was also convicted of assaulting a correctional officer while in prison.

His co-defendants Marcus Cureton, 34, and Taeqwon Prater, 25, both of Baltimore, pleaded guilty before to their roles in the robbery and were each sentenced 15 years in prison.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook