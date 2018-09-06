BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A double life, years of lies and fake text messages. All ending with a trial that never got to happen, when Tyler Tessier was found hanging in his jail cell Thursday morning.

The trial was set to begin Thursday.

Prosecutors said that though no one had observed any change in Tessier’s demeanor, state’s attorney said there were many notes Tessier wrote that confirmed the death was a suicide, saying Tessier had been contemplating for some time taking his own life.

Now, with no trial, prosecutors laid out what would have been the evidence in the case.

Six days before Laura Wallen’s murder, Tessier sent a text message, saying, “I could literally kill her,”

Prosecutors said by committing suicide he robbed them of the chance to present that kind of evidence to a jury. So they showed the evidence to the press.

There were only two pictures that document a ten-year relationship that ended in Wallen’s murder.

Prosecutors said Tessier banned his on-and-off girlfriend Wallen from taking pictures together in order to protect his double life.

“He kept each of these women available to him by telling the exact same lie,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Fenton.

But one year ago, prosecutors said Tessier’s lies began to unravel when a pregnant Wallen discovered he was engaged to another woman and texted her. She asked to speak to her on the phone.

Instead, the woman contacted Tessier. That’s when he responded, about Wallen, saying he could kill her.

Six days later, prosecutors say he did.

They said he took Wallen on a date to a property in Clarksburg under the illusion that he wanted to buy it for their growing family.

There, she sent a picture to her sister.

“He takes her to the spot where she will be buried,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Ten days later, investigators found Wallen in a grave so shallow her purple clothing showed through the dirt.

Prosecutors said the field borders a farm where Tessier sometimes worked.

He knew that his boss was out of town and used one of his guns to execute Wallen and then his skid loader to bury her body.

“This was planned. It was deliberate. It was premeditated, and the state has no doubt that the defendant would have been found guilty of first-degree murder.

They said Tessier admitted to moving Wallen’s car to a parking lot in Columbia and used her phone to text her sister after her death.

