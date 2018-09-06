BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The BARCS Animal Shelter will waive pet adoption fees through the weekend after the shelter says it’s “out of space.”

The shelter said in a post on their Facebook page that they are in a “desperate situation” after taking in 350 rescue over the last week.

“As an open-admission shelter, we take in every animal that comes to us in need. Our facility only has so many cages, and a large influx of stray and surrendered animals quickly creates an urgent situation. We need as many animals to leave with positive outcomes as we are taking in, otherwise, animals could be at risk,” the shelter posted.

The adoption fees will be waived at the 301 Stockholm Street shelter through Sunday for any dogs and cats.

They also shared a picture of Blue Eyes — a dog with special needs — who is deaf and has medical complications with her ears (unrelated to her deafness) that would need major surgery.

If you can’t adopt, share this information so that others are aware of the shelter’s need.

