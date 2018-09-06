BREAKING:Tyler Tessier Found Dead In Jail Cell
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The BARCS Animal Shelter will waive pet adoption fees through the weekend after the shelter says it’s “out of space.”

The shelter said in a post on their Facebook page that they are in a “desperate situation” after taking in 350 rescue over the last week.

“As an open-admission shelter, we take in every animal that comes to us in need. Our facility only has so many cages, and a large influx of stray and surrendered animals quickly creates an urgent situation. We need as many animals to leave with positive outcomes as we are taking in, otherwise, animals could be at risk,” the shelter posted.

The adoption fees will be waived at the 301 Stockholm Street shelter through Sunday for any dogs and cats.

They also shared a picture of Blue Eyes — a dog with special needs — who is deaf and has medical complications with her ears (unrelated to her deafness) that would need major surgery.

blue BARCS Out Of Space, Waiving Pet Adoption Fees Through Weekend

Blue Eyes is deaf and has additional medical complications with her ears (unrelated to her deafness), that could result in major surgery. Anyone interested in saving her life will have access to communication with our medical team for questions regarding her care and next steps.

If you can’t adopt, share this information so that others are aware of the shelter’s need.

