FLORIDA (CBS) — Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to multiple reports.

CBS has confirmed that he went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday.

Reynolds rose to fame in the ‘70s for his roles in TV show Deliverance and movies The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit.

He earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is out in theaters in 2019.

