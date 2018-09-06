BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Raymond Kilchenstein, 53, formerly of Essex, Md. was sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for transportation of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ordered that upon his release from prison, Kilchenstein must continue to register as a sex offender in all the places he lives, where he works and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to his plea agreement, in 1997, while Kilchenstein was serving in the U.S. Air Force, he pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a minor girl for four years, beginning when the child was four-years-old.

He also said he fondled a second minor girl, who was 10-years-old at the time of the abuse. He was sentenced to 10 years of confinement and dishonorably discharged from the Air Force. He was released on May 2, 2003 and has been a registered sex offender since then.

He admitted that beginning in 2015, he traded child pornography in three ways. He used a foreign website that facilitates sharing images and videos, through several email addresses, and by using an instant-messaging application for mobile devices that lets users share photos, videos and other content.

A search warrant in Kilchenstein’s home in February 2017 recovered digital storage media, including three thumb drives, a laptop and a hard drive. Forensic analysis recovered over 20,000 images and 665 videos of child pornography, including over 275 identified child pornography series.

Kilchenstein has been ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution to the identified victims in those series. The images also included prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct as well as sadistic, masochistic and other depictions of violence.

Kilchenstein was arrested on December 15, 2017, and an Apple iPhone 7 was taken but was locked, preventing any analysis. As part of his plea agreement, he provided the password to allow access to the phone. No child pornography was found on it.

