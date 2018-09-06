BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We may be living in the age of computers, iPads and iPhones, but a local stationery company in South Baltimore is thriving.

Write Note Pad & Company opened their business seven years ago.

“It’s just something that started local and has since grown. We distribute to countless countries and every state and territory in the United States. It’s really fun to be creative, put something together and then share it with the world,” said company founder Chris Rothe.

The company is located in a warehouse just off Ostend St. in South Baltimore. They use three Heidelberg Windmill Presses, the oldest of which dates back to the 1950s.

“It’s old technology but it’s rock steady. We love to use components from the past to create something in this modern world,” Rothe said.

Write Note Pads is spreading its wings, among its clients are Ravens Coach John Harbaugh, actor Tom Hanks and comedian Whoopi Goldberg.

“Whoopi Goldberg wound up purchasing every notebook off the shelf of a store in Manhattan to share with her crew on her television show. Coach Harbaugh has been purchasing custom John Harbaugh notebooks for years from us,” Rothe said.

Write Notepads also donates thousands of notebooks to Baltimore City Schools every fall, the company says it believes print is still very much alive.

“Our business has grown, we’ve been able to create a community and plug in a community of people that still use the analog technology to do record keeping and utilize on a daily basis,” Rothe said.

Each month Write Note Pads sells more than ten thousand of its handcrafted notepads in the U.S. and around the world.