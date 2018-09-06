MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A large tree fell into an apartment building in Middle River on Thursday. The tree went down on multiple units of the building.

The large tree fell onto the building at around 8:15 p.m. in the unit block of Beech Drive, collapsing the roof, according to officials.

The roof did not collapse, but a large unstable tree is currently laying across the building.

Three units are affected, according to officials.

Three adults and one child have been displaced tonight from the damage, but the structural damage is minor.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time.

