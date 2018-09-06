MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — Tyler Tessier, the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, was found dead in his jail cell Thursday morning.

Sources tell WJZ the 33-year-old hanged himself.

This comes as the Montgomery County State’s Attorney says opening statements could start today in his trial.

Victim Laura Wallen, a respected Howard County teacher, failed to show up for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia exactly one year ago.

She was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a field in Montgomery County.

According to authorities, Tessier murdered Wallen because she found out he was engaged to another woman and contacted her.

