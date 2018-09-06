By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finally, after four straight days of 90 plus temperatures, there will be a cooler forecast for Friday, and for the next 7 days.

Despite some showers possible later Friday, it should top out in the low 80s, not the mid-90s! Much cooler air will move in over the weekend along with more shower chances as well.

Expect highs only around the low 70s for a nice cool change.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s