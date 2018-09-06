BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finally, after four straight days of 90 plus temperatures, there will be a cooler forecast for Friday, and for the next 7 days.
Despite some showers possible later Friday, it should top out in the low 80s, not the mid-90s! Much cooler air will move in over the weekend along with more shower chances as well.
Expect highs only around the low 70s for a nice cool change.
