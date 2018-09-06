BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The final day of this heatwave is here. After a heat index of 101° a reading of 85 very normal degrees will feel great tomorrow. 74° on Saturday, and by Sunday it will feel a bit like football weather with a high of just 71° under cloudy skies. In other words, much of the day in the upper 60’s. Nice!! We will discuss the rain chances over the weekend tomorrow. To be honest each day is a 55% chance of rain…that would be the remnants of “Gordon.” But some questions remain about location of the stalled front and of any rain moving along it. More info tomorrow will help to settle that discussion. But those temps,…WOW!

A bit earlier I said “feel a bit like football weather”, in fact I really wanted to say a bit Fall-like. I am not too sure that would be correct. I think relief is more accurate than Fall-like so I just settled on the change of sports season. And let this be the only time during this football season when we say it is finally good to be out of the “Red Zone.”

Move those chains Mom Nature.

MB!

