BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old accused of murdering and sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman.

Tyrone Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and other related charges in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal.

Neal was found unresponsive in her apartment on August 23. She was pronounced dead the following morning after being taken to a local hospital.

Police Investigating Deadly Assault Of 83-Year-Old Woman

Police say Harris raped and killed Neal inside her Baltimore apartment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook