  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Homicide, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old accused of murdering and sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman.

Tyrone Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and other related charges in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal.

Neal was found unresponsive in her apartment on August 23. She was pronounced dead the following morning after being taken to a local hospital.

Police Investigating Deadly Assault Of 83-Year-Old Woman

Police say Harris raped and killed Neal inside her Baltimore apartment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s