EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested two men in Easton, Md. from the eastern shore Friday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and mushrooms.

Troopers were conducting a traffic enforcement initiative at Chapel Road and Black Dog Alley in Talbot County, Md.

They stopped a black 2001 BMW being operated by Dylan Quade Simmons, 27, of Cordova, and the front passenger was identified as Maghnum Hastings of Denton.

During their investigation, police took a large amount of marijuana, mushrooms that amounted up to $1,800 and the 2001 BMW.

Simmons was released on his own personal recognizance, while Hastings was held on $5,000 secured bond and taken to Talbot County Detention Center.