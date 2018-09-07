BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a large 4 alarm blaze on South Broadway in Fells Point.

The area is shutdown and officials are urging people to try to avoid it. Smoke is over different parts of the city as over 125 people continue to work to put the fire out.

The blaze started in the paint store Buddeke’s Paint. All of the materials inside caused the fire to burn hot and long, eventually collapsing the roof and floor and spreading to a nearby church.

“At this time we don’t know the origin of the fire,” said Blair Adams, Baltimore City Fire Spokeswoman. “We are performing a series of operations for two reasons. Primarily because one, it’s a paint company and we don’t know the interior structure of the building and then also we believe there maybe flammable substances inside.”

That’s not the sun poking through on the backside of Buddeke Paints in FellsPoint… it’s the last remmemant of the 4-Alarm fire that destroyed the 150 year old business & church next door pic.twitter.com/VLU5dTuNSk — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) September 7, 2018

Buddeke’s Paint was in that location for 150 years and spread to 6 different buildings that are all adjacent to each other. The man who owns the business next door along the fire wall told WJZ reporter Mike Schuh he has smoke and fair damage but considering what happened, he feels blessed.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with WJZ for updates.

