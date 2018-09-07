BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of Laura Wallen is again pushing for tougher fetal homicide laws in Maryland.

Wallen was 14 weeks pregnant when prosecutors say her ex-boyfriend Tyler Tessier killed her and their unborn son.

Tessier committed suicide this week.

Prosecutors were never able to charge Tessier with the murder of his child because–under Maryland law–the fetus could not survive outside the womb.

Laura Wallen’s father Mark spoke about the need for legislators to take action at a news conference about Tessier’s suicide Thursday, and the family plans a press conference later this month. “We were robbed of a trial to seek justice for our unborn grandson,” Wallen said.

They have help from Maryland Senator Justin Ready (R) Carroll County.

“It’s time for women like Laura Wallen to have the full protection and access to justice they and their families deserve,” he said in a statement.

The law is named after Wallen and her unborn son, Reid.

“It is carefully written to protect babies like Reid but not delve into medical or reproductive care or services.” Sen. Ready said.

