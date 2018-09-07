WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A judge has preliminary approved a $14.25 million settlement in a lawsuit against a DC rabbi convicted of voyeurism.

Victims of the former Towson University professor Rabbi Bernard Freundel was convicted of secretly recorded dozens of naked women in a Jewish ritual.

Now the lawyers can begin to reach out to the members of the class action lawsuit.

Victims Of Rabbi Convicted Of Voyeurism Reach $14 Million Settlement

Freundel was arrested in 2014 after one of his recording devices was discovered at the National Capital Mikvah in Washington.

Prosecutors have said he also invited women from classes he taught at Towson University and Georgetown University’s law school to visit and use the mikvah in order to record them.

Prosecutors found he filmed some 150 women using recording devices hidden in a clock radio, a fan, and a tissue box holder

The rabbi pleaded guilty to 52 counts of voyeurism and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

The judge stated he was give written approval in a couple of weeks.

