PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore Police Department officer reportedly shot at a suspect who was trying to break into his truck in Prince George’s County. An active search is underway for the suspect.

The Prince George’s County Police Department reports the off-duty BPD officer was in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Rd. in District Heights, when he saw a man who was breaking into his truck.

We are on scene of what is prelim believed to be a non-contact shooting involving an off-duty Baltimore City Police Officer in the 5800 blk of Silver Hill Rd in District Heights. The officer wasn’t hurt. An active search is underway for the suspect who fled the scene in a car. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 7, 2018

The officer confronted the suspect, and shot at the suspect while he fled on foot.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit by the gunfire, but the officer was not injured during the incident.

The suspect managed to get away after fleeing in a car, but police later found that car nearby.

Police are actively searching the area for the suspect.

