WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A brawl broke out in a DC Chick-Fil-A Tuesday night between an employee and a customer.

According to WUSA9, cell phone video of the fight is going viral showing a man getting punched in the face.

Police said the man is not the victim, but rather the suspect in the case,

The fight broke out the Chick-Fil-A on Wisconsin Avenue, near the American University campus.

According to police, a man yelling at customers and walked behind the counter. That’s when he was asked to leave, but instead he punched the employee.

From there the brawl began.

The employee no longer works for the restaurant.

Chick-Fil-A issued the following statement to WUSA9:

“There is a viral video circulating of an altercation that took place Sept. 4 between a restaurant team member and an individual in a franchised restaurant outside of Washington, DC. This video is incredibly disturbing to watch, and we do not condone violence or the team member’s response to the situation in any way. Our franchise restaurant Operators and their team members strive to create a safe and welcoming environment and to treat all guests with dignity and respect. This situation does not live up to our brand’s commitment to hospitality, and for that, we are very sorry.”

Police told WUSA9, the suspect was charged with simple assault and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

