It may be a rainy weekend and school may be back in session, but it’s still summer.

Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.

ALL WEEKEND:

Chestertown Jazz Festival

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Maryland Seafood Festival

National Folk Festival

River and Rails Festival

Stanstock Music Festival

FRIDAY:

Boots & Bow Ties

The Rogues & The Shamrogues

SATURDAY:

3M Challenge Bike Race

5th Annual Wine & Swine Charity Benefit

Big Buck True Trail Race

Crab Feast for PDG

Deep Creek Lake Art, Beer & Wine Festival

Harbor City Music Company Show Chorus

Pat McGee Band

Pawpaw Festival

Septemberfest

Shirley Caesar in Concert

Silver Spring Jazz Festival

Small Town Throw Down

Taste the Beaches

Winos for Rhinos

SUNDAY:

Crab Feast

CrowFest

K9’s in the Vines

Trucks for Tots

For Maryland-wide events, click here. For things to do in Baltimore, go here.