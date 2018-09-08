STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police cited three men for illegal fishing activity.

Bernardo Salvador Rivera Palma, 52, of Gaithersburg, got citations from exceeding the daily limit of striped bass, possessing 32 undersized striped bass, possessing nine undersized white perch caught by illegal means and possessing three female, blue crabs.

MNRP officers were on patrol at Terrapin Park in Queen Anne’s County when they saw a bucket full of illegal fish and crab. They waited for someone nearby to retrieve it. Palma told officers it was his and also said he caught the perch with a cast net.

Palma is required to appear in court. His hearing date will be on Dec. 6. If found guilty, he could fined up to $4,000.

Then on Sept. 6, MNRP officers checking fishing licences at Terrapin Park found a cooler owned by 49-year-old Tao Dong of Fairfax, Va. The cooler contained illegally caught striped bass and crabs. Dao received citations for exceeding the daily limit of striped bass, possessing six undersized striped bass and possessing three female blue crabs.

He is also scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6. If Dao is found guilty, he could be fined up to $3,000/

Officers patrolling the Monocacy River in Frederick County on Aug. 27 saw a man wearing googles and carrying a spear gun swimming and diving.

Jose Rosember Garcia, 45, of Frederick, has two smallmouth bass attached to his waist by a piece of fabric.

Both fish had puncture wounds.

MNRP said its illegal to use a spear gun to catch nine species of non-tidal fish, snapping turtles or any threatened species in Maryland.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in Frederick County District Court on Oct. 11. If found guilty, he could be fined up to $1,000.

