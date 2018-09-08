DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) — A 9-year old Davison girl sent a letter to Taco Bell listing reasons why they should deliver.

Her spunk landed her a speaking gig at the fast food giant’s convention in Las Vegas.

Kinsley Young’s passion for persuasive writing began as a classroom exercise. But her latest essay has attracted the attention of one of the largest fast food chains in America.

“Dear Taco Bell,” Kinsley reads aloud from the letter she wrote after her mom turned down her request to pick up Taco Bell for dinner. “Today I really wanted Tacos, but my mean mom wouldn’t take me and I’m only nine so I cannot drive.”

Kinsley goes on to list several reasons Taco Bell should deliver.

“What if somebody just had surgery and cannot drive,” she said.

Kinsley’s personal favorite part has to do with nacho fries.

“If you’re feeling lazy but really want nacho fries,” she reads.

But perhaps the most important reason, has to do with the company’s bottom line.

“This is a way to make more money,” Kinsley reads.

She learned the power of persuasive writing through her third grade teacher at Siple Elementary in Davison.

“If you want them to do it, then you might as well say a word,” she said. “That this is how they’re helping them.”

Kinsley’s mom sent the letter to Taco Bell on Facebook two days later.

Thursday night Kinsley got the call from Taco Bell’s corporate office with an invitation to read her letter aloud at the Taco Bell Convention in Las Vegas, where 400 franchise owners will be gathered:

“I am a little nervous,” she admitted. “You’re going on a stage in front of a lot of people, with the president of Taco Bell reading them a persuasive letter that you made.”

The trip is scheduled for Sept. 23 to 25.

Taco Bell’s president of communications said Kinsley’s letter affirms the need for the company to move forward with plans to provide delivery service.

They already have a pilot program underway in Indianapolis and are in the process of eventually rolling it out nationwide.

